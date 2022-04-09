Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 121.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,741 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $6,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 32.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded down $3.35 on Friday, reaching $162.56. 3,447,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,577,325. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $104.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.89 and a beta of -0.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $129.71 and a one year high of $212.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.54 and a 200 day moving average of $168.17.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($10.88) EPS. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $48,513,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 480,770 shares of company stock worth $76,875,587 over the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.60.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

