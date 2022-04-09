Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 333,588 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AQN. Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. National Bankshares upped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Shares of AQN stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $15.86. 1,268,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,003. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.46. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $16.51.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 170.00%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

