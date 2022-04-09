AmonD (AMON) Price Down 8.7% This Week

AmonD (AMON) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $2,959.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AmonD has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One AmonD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00046379 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.06 or 0.07578510 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,473.97 or 0.99994777 BTC.

About AmonD

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 837,430,514 coins. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc . AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

