Analysts Anticipate National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.27 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) will post $33.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.80 million and the highest is $34.00 million. National CineMedia posted sales of $5.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 516.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year sales of $308.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $295.50 million to $327.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $394.83 million, with estimates ranging from $371.00 million to $431.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. National CineMedia’s quarterly revenue was up 304.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on NCMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National CineMedia in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National CineMedia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of NCMI opened at $2.36 on Friday. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $5.37. The firm has a market cap of $192.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average is $2.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is -32.79%.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $44,790.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,665,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,728,000 after buying an additional 484,372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in National CineMedia by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,236,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,905,000 after buying an additional 17,214 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in National CineMedia by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,169,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 109,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in National CineMedia by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 152,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 753,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

