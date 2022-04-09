Analysts Anticipate Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.32. Victory Capital posted earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $229.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Victory Capital from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 4.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 7.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 41.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VCTR traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,572. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $26.65 and a twelve month high of $43.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

