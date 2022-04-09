ANGLE (LON:AGL) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $92.77

ANGLE plc (LON:AGL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 92.77 ($1.22) and traded as high as GBX 103.50 ($1.36). ANGLE shares last traded at GBX 97 ($1.27), with a volume of 714,834 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of ANGLE in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 195 ($2.56) price objective for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 92.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 113.82. The company has a market cap of £228.10 million and a PE ratio of -12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 7.20.

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products worldwide. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD multiplex analysis system used as the downstream analysis tool in the ovarian cancer clinical application.

