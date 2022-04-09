Apollo Currency Price Down 11.7% Over Last Week (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 9th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $27.84 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.74 or 0.00195192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001033 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00038543 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.41 or 0.00390235 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00053202 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00010775 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

