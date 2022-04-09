Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.77

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and traded as high as $9.83. Ares Acquisition shares last traded at $9.83, with a volume of 186,747 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Ares Acquisition by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,299,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Ares Acquisition by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,607,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,721,000 after purchasing an additional 607,486 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Ares Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,870,000. BlueMar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ares Acquisition by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 195,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 16,374 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Ares Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Institutional investors own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

