Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.88

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and traded as low as $1.85. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 48,162 shares traded.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14.

Argonaut Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities on gold-bearing properties. Its primary assets are the production stage El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico and the production stage La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico.

