Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $62.21

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $62.21 and traded as low as $45.70. Atlanticus shares last traded at $46.80, with a volume of 52,018 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATLC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlanticus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Atlanticus from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.21. The stock has a market cap of $696.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.57.

Atlanticus ( NASDAQ:ATLC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The credit services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 83.48% and a net margin of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $216.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.46 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlanticus news, CAO Mitchell Saunders sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $110,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Mccamey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $550,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 575.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 475.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 16.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

