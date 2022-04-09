Automata Network Trading 19.1% Lower Over Last Week (ATA)

Automata Network (ATA) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 9th. In the last week, Automata Network has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. Automata Network has a total market capitalization of $70.83 million and approximately $7.78 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Automata Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000972 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Automata Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00046159 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,207.10 or 0.07581854 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,344.07 or 1.00104923 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Automata Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Automata Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Automata Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Automata Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.