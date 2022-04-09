Autonio Reaches Market Cap of $2.17 Million (NIOX)

Autonio (NIOX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded up 21.8% against the dollar. Autonio has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $115,206.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

