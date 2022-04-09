Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $171.05

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 171.05 ($2.24) and traded as low as GBX 163.65 ($2.15). Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon shares last traded at GBX 163.80 ($2.15), with a volume of 558,277 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 171.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 207.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £514.74 million and a PE ratio of 4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 8.05.

In related news, insider Kevin Troup purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 169 ($2.22) per share, with a total value of £8,450 ($11,081.97).

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

