Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) versus Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) Head-To-Head Analysis

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) and Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Baozun and Kidpik, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baozun 1 3 1 0 2.00 Kidpik 0 0 1 0 3.00

Baozun presently has a consensus target price of $12.06, suggesting a potential upside of 45.13%. Given Baozun’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Baozun is more favorable than Kidpik.

Profitability

This table compares Baozun and Kidpik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baozun -2.34% -3.68% -2.07% Kidpik N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Baozun and Kidpik’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baozun $1.47 billion 0.39 -$32.08 million ($0.48) -17.31 Kidpik $21.83 million 1.19 -$5.95 million N/A N/A

Kidpik has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Baozun.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.2% of Baozun shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Kidpik shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Baozun shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kidpik beats Baozun on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc. provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment. It serves brand partners in various categories, including apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles. The company was formerly known as Baozun Cayman Inc. and changed its name to Baozun Inc. in March 2015. Baozun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Kidpik Company Profile

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells girls' and boys' apparel, footwear, and accessories. It offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrication; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, and hair goods. The company serves its customers through its retail website, kidpik.com; Amazon; and clothing subscription boxes, which provide mix-&-match coordinated outfits that are personalized based on each member's preferences. Kidpik Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

