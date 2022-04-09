BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $70.65

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 70.65 ($0.93) and traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.66). BATM Advanced Communications shares last traded at GBX 50 ($0.66), with a volume of 225,992 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 50.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 70.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. The company has a market cap of £220.17 million and a P/E ratio of 20.00.

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

