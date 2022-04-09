BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $171.34

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 171.34 ($2.25) and traded as high as GBX 174.20 ($2.28). BBGI Global Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 172.80 ($2.27), with a volume of 378,396 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 171.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 172.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Get BBGI Global Infrastructure alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a GBX 3.67 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. BBGI Global Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 0.97%.

BBGI SICAV SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in Â’availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BBGI Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBGI Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.