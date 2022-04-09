Belt Finance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $160,974.00 (BELT)

Belt Finance (BELT) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Belt Finance has a total market cap of $13.67 million and approximately $160,974.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Belt Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.43 or 0.00003369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00046379 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.06 or 0.07578510 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,473.97 or 0.99994777 BTC.

Belt Finance Coin Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

