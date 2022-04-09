Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,469,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,826,000 after purchasing an additional 381,409 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

BERY stock opened at $56.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.12. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $52.54 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.