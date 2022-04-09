BITTO One Day Volume Reaches $4,954.00 (BITTO)

BITTO (BITTO) traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last seven days, BITTO has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar. One BITTO coin can now be purchased for $0.0621 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges. BITTO has a market capitalization of $201,735.53 and approximately $4,954.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BITTO alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.61 or 0.00282198 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005743 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000666 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $706.03 or 0.01665692 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003148 BTC.

BITTO Coin Profile

BITTO is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 coins and its circulating supply is 3,249,075 coins. The official website for BITTO is www.bittoexchange.com . The Reddit community for BITTO is https://reddit.com/r/bittoexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BITTO is medium.com/@bittoexchange . BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BITTO is a crypto financial platform. It provides the users with a set of investment tools, which allows them to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them through the BITTO Trading Exchange or to access crypto banking features by using the BITTO Banking System. In addition, a lending platform is available at BITTO for the users who wish to perform P2P (Peer to Peer) lending contracts. The BITTO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the official digital asset of BITTO and it will primarily serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the community. “

Buying and Selling BITTO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITTO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITTO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITTO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITTO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.