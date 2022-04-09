Brokerages Anticipate MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.44 Million

Brokerages forecast that MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $10.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MannKind’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.10 million to $10.70 million. MannKind reported sales of $17.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MannKind will report full year sales of $73.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.50 million to $89.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $146.86 million, with estimates ranging from $124.90 million to $169.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MNKD. HC Wainwright cut their target price on MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded MannKind to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MannKind currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

NASDAQ MNKD opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.16. MannKind has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $5.53. The firm has a market cap of $940.91 million, a PE ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.98.

In other news, insider Alejandro Galindo acquired 36,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony C. Hooper bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 79,945 shares of company stock worth $218,052. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of MannKind by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 5,217,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,798,000 after acquiring an additional 987,748 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in MannKind by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 4,648,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MannKind by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,271,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,664,000 after acquiring an additional 13,136 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of MannKind by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,203,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,002,000 after acquiring an additional 85,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,166,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 582,256 shares during the period. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

