Brokerages Anticipate Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.88 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $135.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $136.76 million and the lowest is $135.00 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported sales of $129.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $554.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $554.10 million to $555.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $580.24 million, with estimates ranging from $571.04 million to $589.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.76). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $138.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.05 million.

PDM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of PDM stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,614.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -8,400.00%.

In other news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,086,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,537,000 after buying an additional 1,018,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,534,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,776,000 after buying an additional 416,408 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,685,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,671,000 after buying an additional 107,700 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,895,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,898,000 after buying an additional 239,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,575,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,890,000 after buying an additional 110,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

