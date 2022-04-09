Brokerages Anticipate Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.88 Million

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2022

Equities analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDMGet Rating) will announce sales of $135.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $136.76 million and the lowest is $135.00 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported sales of $129.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $554.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $554.10 million to $555.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $580.24 million, with estimates ranging from $571.04 million to $589.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDMGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.76). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $138.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.05 million.

PDM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of PDM stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,614.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -8,400.00%.

In other news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,086,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,537,000 after buying an additional 1,018,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,534,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,776,000 after buying an additional 416,408 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,685,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,671,000 after buying an additional 107,700 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,895,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,898,000 after buying an additional 239,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,575,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,890,000 after buying an additional 110,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM)

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.