Brokerages Anticipate PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Will Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Analysts predict that PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) will post $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PTC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.14. PTC reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC will report full-year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $5.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). PTC had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $457.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on PTC. Mizuho decreased their price target on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.11.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $580,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $434,966.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,109,000 after buying an additional 87,171 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 666,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,176,000 after buying an additional 56,291 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PTC by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PTC during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.26. PTC has a 12 month low of $100.60 and a 12 month high of $153.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.15.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

