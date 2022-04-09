Brokerages Expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.83). Marinus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.74) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.08) to ($1.63). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.01). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 643.70% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRNS shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,016,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,841,000 after purchasing an additional 19,686 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 8,884.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 17,858 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 171,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,004. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $329.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.34.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

