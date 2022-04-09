Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,244 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Cactus worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WHD. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cactus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000.

In other Cactus news, VP Steven Bender sold 8,814 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $493,495.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 1,496 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $86,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 235,206 shares of company stock valued at $12,856,083. Corporate insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

WHD stock opened at $57.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.69 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $64.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.79.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.26 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

