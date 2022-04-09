Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $89.04

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $89.04 and traded as low as $79.93. Cambridge Bancorp shares last traded at $81.18, with a volume of 25,143 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CATC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.04. The firm has a market cap of $568.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.52.

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $43.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.93 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $380,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 133.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 7.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 317,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,912,000 after acquiring an additional 22,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

