Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $7,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $916,455,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,246,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592,022 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,709,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $661,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,832 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth about $342,167,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,203,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,506 shares during the period. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$174.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.90.

NYSE:CNI traded down $2.67 on Friday, reaching $124.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,589. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $86.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.55.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.579 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.