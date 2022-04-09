CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) by 286.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 42,095 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of CIRCOR International worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CIRCOR International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 52,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in CIRCOR International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in CIRCOR International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,029,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CIRCOR International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in CIRCOR International by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 52,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

Shares of CIR opened at $24.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.41 million, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.61. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $39.48.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CIR. StockNews.com began coverage on CIRCOR International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CIRCOR International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

About CIRCOR International (Get Rating)

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.