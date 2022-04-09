Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $835.65

Clipper Logistics plc (LON:CLG – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 835.65 ($10.96) and traded as high as GBX 868 ($11.38). Clipper Logistics shares last traded at GBX 857 ($11.24), with a volume of 536,701 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Clipper Logistics in a report on Monday, February 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 486.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 835.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 754.32. The company has a market capitalization of £878.41 million and a P/E ratio of 38.60.

In related news, insider David Hodkin sold 1,100,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 721 ($9.46), for a total transaction of £7,933,710.96 ($10,404,866.83).

About Clipper Logistics

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.

