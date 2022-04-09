Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,297.84

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,297.84 ($30.14) and traded as low as GBX 1,553 ($20.37). Coca-Cola HBC shares last traded at GBX 1,598 ($20.96), with a volume of 695,995 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.34) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Coca-Cola HBC to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 2,500 ($32.79) to GBX 1,900 ($24.92) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,130 ($41.05) to GBX 2,900 ($38.03) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola HBC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,600 ($34.10).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,917.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,297.84. The company has a market capitalization of £5.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 4,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,646 ($21.59), for a total transaction of £66,909.90 ($87,750.69). In the last three months, insiders bought 535 shares of company stock worth $1,176,283.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

