Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:LDP) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.66

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.66 and traded as low as $22.40. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund shares last traded at $22.45, with a volume of 50,957 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average is $25.24.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDP. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the third quarter worth $80,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the third quarter worth $131,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter.

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:LDP)

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.

