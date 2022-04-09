Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:LDP) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.66

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.66 and traded as low as $22.40. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund shares last traded at $22.45, with a volume of 50,957 shares.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average is $25.24.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:LDP)
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.
