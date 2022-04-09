Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (NYSE:RFI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.21

Shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.21 and traded as low as $15.69. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund shares last traded at $15.89, with a volume of 37,200 shares changing hands.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.21.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (NYSE:RFI)
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
