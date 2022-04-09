Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (NYSE:RFI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.21

Shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.21 and traded as low as $15.69. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund shares last traded at $15.89, with a volume of 37,200 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,155,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,819,000 after purchasing an additional 45,183 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 394,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 22,586 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 272,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 245,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (NYSE:RFI)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

