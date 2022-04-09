Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.05

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.05 and traded as low as $17.71. Colony Bankcorp shares last traded at $17.78, with a volume of 33,549 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CBAN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $312.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.49.

Colony Bankcorp ( NASDAQ:CBAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $29.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a boost from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.44%.

In related news, CEO T Heath Fountain acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $66,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Brian D. Schmitt acquired 5,000 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,560 shares of company stock valued at $306,359 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBAN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colony Bankcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Colony Bankcorp by 283.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 10.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Colony Bankcorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

About Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

