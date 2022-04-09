Color Platform (CLR) Price Reaches $0.0043

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded up 70% against the dollar. Color Platform has a total market cap of $590,359.55 and $1.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,541.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.44 or 0.00767330 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.60 or 0.00203566 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00021422 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

