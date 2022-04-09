Compound Price Hits $136.19 (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Compound has a total market cap of $911.67 million and approximately $72.81 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Compound has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One Compound coin can now be bought for approximately $136.19 or 0.00319881 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000065 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,693,896 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.