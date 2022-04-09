ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Holdings Raised by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,584 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $548,643,000 after purchasing an additional 165,817 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 43,555 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 62,344 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,749,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.95.

NYSE COP traded up $3.09 on Friday, reaching $103.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,175,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,002,827. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $133.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $47.85 and a 52 week high of $107.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.26.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 37.62%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

