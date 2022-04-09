Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,851 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,544,000 after purchasing an additional 921,807 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 118,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,632,000 after buying an additional 12,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

NYSE:ED traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.91. 1,546,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,356. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.17 and a 12-month high of $98.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.61.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 82.08%.

In related news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 512 shares of company stock worth $46,801. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ED. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Guggenheim lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.42.

Consolidated Edison Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.