Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.07. Construction Partners also posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Construction Partners.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.23 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 5.16%. Construction Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROAD. Bank of America raised Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Construction Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

ROAD stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.90. The company had a trading volume of 197,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,318. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.18 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.64. Construction Partners has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,338,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,018,000 after purchasing an additional 16,855 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,042 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,154,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,363,000 after purchasing an additional 89,060 shares during the last quarter. SunTx Capital Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. SunTx Capital Management Corp. now owns 814,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,967,000 after purchasing an additional 114,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 731,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,419,000 after purchasing an additional 41,689 shares during the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Construction Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Construction Partners (ROAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.