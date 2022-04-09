Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $9,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 328.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,655,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,284 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,808,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,711,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,445 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,314,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,245 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,044,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,022,000 after acquiring an additional 700,206 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTVA stock opened at $59.64 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.60 and a 52-week high of $60.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTVA. Redburn Partners raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.62.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.14 per share, with a total value of $2,557,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

