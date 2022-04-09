Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) will report $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.69. Cousins Properties posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $2.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the third quarter valued at $33,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 111.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 88.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.54. The company had a trading volume of 558,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,871. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.19. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $34.81 and a 1-year high of $42.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 68.45%.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

