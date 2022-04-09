Crown Price Down 4.9% Over Last Week (CRW)

Crown (CRW) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 9th. One Crown coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0351 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $391.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crown has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,795.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.03 or 0.00764163 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.85 or 0.00202944 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00020919 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,426,951 coins. The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

