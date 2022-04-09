CryptoFranc Market Cap Hits $2.13 Million (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (XCHF) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. One CryptoFranc coin can currently be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00002493 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoFranc has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and $20,530.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CryptoFranc has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoFranc alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00036349 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00107078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About CryptoFranc

CryptoFranc is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch . CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFranc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFranc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.