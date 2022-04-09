Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.06 Billion

Brokerages expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) to report sales of $6.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $6.26 billion. Cummins posted sales of $6.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year sales of $25.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.46 billion to $26.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $27.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.89 billion to $27.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cummins.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. Cummins’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 EPS.
Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $194.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.17 and a 200-day moving average of $221.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $189.50 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65.
Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 39.75%.
In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $7,767,945.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $306,362.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,348 shares of company stock worth $9,180,117 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
