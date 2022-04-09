Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.06 Billion

Brokerages expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) to report sales of $6.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $6.26 billion. Cummins posted sales of $6.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year sales of $25.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.46 billion to $26.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $27.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.89 billion to $27.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cummins.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. Cummins’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.67.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $194.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.17 and a 200-day moving average of $221.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $189.50 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $7,767,945.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $306,362.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,348 shares of company stock worth $9,180,117 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cummins (CMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.