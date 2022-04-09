D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.50.

DHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $70.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.65. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $68.79 and a 12-month high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.22%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.