DAV Coin (DAV) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.87 Million

DAV Coin (DAV) traded down 30.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. During the last week, DAV Coin has traded 35.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAV Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAV Coin has a market cap of $1.19 million and $1.87 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

GeoCoin (GEO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Va Na Su (VNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

United Emirate Coin (UEC) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000026 BTC.

OTO Protocol (OTO) traded 92.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC.

BIXBCOIN (BIXB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00036439 BTC.

About DAV Coin

DAV Coin is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.