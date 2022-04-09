DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.70. DexCom posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $5.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DexCom.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.66 million. DexCom had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.87%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on DXCM. Guggenheim upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DexCom from $660.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.33.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded down $6.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $505.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,515. DexCom has a 12-month low of $318.45 and a 12-month high of $659.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $441.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $509.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.45, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

Shares of DexCom are scheduled to split before the market opens on Friday, June 10th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, March 25th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, June 9th.

In other news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $553,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Kahn sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.35, for a total value of $2,064,005.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,796 shares of company stock worth $14,318,547 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis boosted its holdings in DexCom by 74.8% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 133,349 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,923,000 after acquiring an additional 57,052 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 387.8% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 52,196 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,544,000 after acquiring an additional 41,496 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 0.8% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 291,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $159,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DexCom (Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DexCom (DXCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.