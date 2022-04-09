disBalancer Market Cap Hits $2.76 Million (DDOS)

disBalancer (DDOS) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One disBalancer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. disBalancer has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $175,661.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, disBalancer has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get disBalancer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00046078 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.03 or 0.07595931 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,565.80 or 0.99883909 BTC.

About disBalancer

disBalancer’s total supply is 6,516,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,086,665 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade disBalancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase disBalancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for disBalancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for disBalancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.