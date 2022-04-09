DistX Price Tops $0.0003 (DISTX)

DistX (DISTX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 9th. One DistX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DistX has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. DistX has a total market cap of $10,582.15 and $12,689.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00045929 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,234.74 or 0.07597481 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,547.77 or 0.99932671 BTC.

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. The official website for DistX is www.distx.io . DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DistX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DistX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DistX using one of the exchanges listed above.

