Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $53.45

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.45 and traded as high as $59.44. Dollarama shares last traded at $58.83, with a volume of 526 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DLMAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from €72.00 ($79.12) to €79.00 ($86.81) in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$69.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollarama has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.11.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.01.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also offers products online. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,420 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

