Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.18

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.18 and traded as low as C$0.17. Eagle Plains Resources shares last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 11,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The stock has a market cap of C$15.48 million and a PE ratio of 55.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.17.

Get Eagle Plains Resources alerts:

In other Eagle Plains Resources news, Director Charles Claude Downie purchased 260,000 shares of Eagle Plains Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,069,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$160,462.50.

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. It explores for gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, graphite, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth and industrial mineral projects in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Plains Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Plains Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.