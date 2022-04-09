Easyhotel (LON:EZH) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $76.00

Shares of Easyhotel PLC (LON:EZH – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 76 ($1.00) and traded as high as GBX 76 ($1.00). Easyhotel shares last traded at GBX 76 ($1.00), with a volume of 69,601 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 76. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The firm has a market cap of £119.73 million and a P/E ratio of -29.23.
About Easyhotel (LON:EZH)
